Listen to the audio version of the article

In front of 1350 former members of the two Venetian banks at the Centro Sport Palladio in Vicenza and in front of a transversal parterre of politicians, Luigi Ugone, president of the association for the protection of savers of the two Venetian banks turns his cards and unveils an initiative that aims to unravel the impasse on the residual stocks of the savers’ compensation fund. In detail, this is a real warning addressed both to the Ministry of the Economy and to the Technical Commission of the nine wise men so that they take steps to mobilize the 545.3 million left over in favor of savers after the allotment already started by Consap in the two-year period 2020- 2022. A warning which – explain the inspirers of the initiative – is prodromal with respect to any future legal actions that could be undertaken in the event of non-fulfilment of what is requested».

The epilogue

This is the epilogue of an event that saw the participation of the mayor of Vicenza Francesco Rucco, the president of the Veneto regional council Roberto Ciambetti, the regional councilor for productive activities Roberto Marcato, the regional councilor (Pd) Giacomo Possamai, the parliamentarian of the M5S Enrico Cappelletti, Northern League senator Andrea Paganella and MEPs Alessandra Basso (Lega), and Achille Variati (Pd).

The other aspects of crack

Many aspects of the problem were explored during the morning: from the apparent consonance of intent shown by almost all the political forces, almost unanimously oriented towards spending money so that the money returns to the assets of those entitled, to that sort of “passive resistance” which on the contrary would have been opposed by the technical ganglia of the Ministry. “Hence the initiative – explained Andrea Filippini, a lawyer who has followed the association step by step in its legal vicissitudes – which aims to exert pressure on the dicastery led by Giancarlo Giorgetti to dissolve any delay for the benefit of savers already damaged by the collapse of the two banks”.

The ship’s point

However, the crowded meeting was also an opportunity to take stock of the situation six years after the compulsory administrative liquidation procedure of Veneto Banca and BpVi (but members of Carife were also present at the meeting, which like Banca Etruria, Banca delle Marche and Carichieti ended up in the shallows of bank resolutions). Starting with the lawsuit brought by the Committee against what, at the time of the events that triggered the crisis, was the auditing firm of Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Kpmg. In the absence of a civil action in the criminal trial against the former administrators of Gianni Zonin’s popular society, which some other associations considered useless and indeed counterproductive – claimed Ugone – technically, action against its auditors could never have been initiated. And also a careful analysis of the main items of the assets still in charge of the procedures of the two banks and their slowness.