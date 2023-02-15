Listen to the audio version of the article

A vast fire broke out in Genoa in building number 17 in via Piacenza, in Val Bisagno, in the late evening of Tuesday 14 February. Firefighters on site, who evacuated 96 people. A thick cloud of black smoke was released from the fire and spread to the neighboring districts, reaching the center of the city.

During the operations, a firefighter was injured in the knee while two residents were allegedly taken to hospital because they lacked medicine. On the other hand, they would not be intoxicated.

Flames until morning

The fire, which started on the upper floors of the building, lasted until the morning, with the flames regaining strength at times, despite the fact that the firefighters intervened on the spot with eight vehicles, water drops from the ground and motorized ladders.

Seven patrols of the traffic police in action, which closed via Piacenza and the nearby via Emilia. The most accredited hypothesis, at the moment, is that of an involuntary trigger, caused by the equipment used for the renovation work on the roof of the five-story building, which overlooks a bank of the Bisagno stream.

Probably short-tempered

«Perhaps a short circuit – testified to La Presse Vincenzo Omodio, 55, who has lived since 1999 with his wife and son on the top floor of the building devoured by the stake – we have lost everything. There was some work on the roof, we don’t know what happened. I only know that, at one point, the house and the stairs were filled with smoke; we called the fire brigade, the roof collapsed. It is already a lot to have left the building alive ».