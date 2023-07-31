Fired Twitter exec: That’s what it was like working with Musk

Elon Musk and Esther Crawford, former head of product management at Twitter. Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; Courtesy of Robert Cowherd

Former Elon Musk associate Esther Crawford has posted a 14-minute video about her experience.

The former manager said Twitter “wasted its own potential” before Musk took over.

She also warned that the billionaire lives “in an echo chamber” and is surrounded by “yes-men.”

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Esther Crawford, the former Elon Musk Twitter associate who became famous for sleeping on the floor of the company’s headquarters, has in one 14 minute video shared their experiences before and after Musk’s acquisition. The former head of product management at Twitter, now X, said she had a nuanced view of the billionaire but wasn’t afraid to point out some of his leadership weaknesses.

Before Musk took over the company, Crawford said she was “shocked by how old and bespoke the infrastructure was.” And that it was “nearly impossible to fire bad employees” (Musk fired more than half of the company’s workforce within months of taking over).

read too

Elon Musk plans to rebrand Twitter to “X” – what the new name has to do with a waitress

“Twitter often felt like a place that was wasting its own potential, which was sad and frustrating to see,” Crawford said of her time at the company before Musk. The former employee said everything changed when the billionaire took the company private in October.

“I came to terms with the fact that I didn’t have psychological security on Twitter 2.0, and that meant I could be fired at any moment for any reason,” Crawford said.

Crawford went on to warn that the billionaire lives “in an echo chamber” and is surrounded by “yes-men.” The director said she was “frustrated” that Musk often relied on gut feeling rather than data or the expertise of other employees.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

“Sometimes you felt that the inner circle was too zealous and fanatical in supporting whatever they said,” wrote Crawford on X “Everyone needs to hear hard truths sometimes, and when you fire all the people who speak up, the reality-distorting field can become a whirlpool,” she added.

read too

Elon Musk has laid off thousands of employees on Twitter – they could now become a problem for his new competitor Threads

Crawford also said it can be challenging to deal with the billionaire’s personality, which “can go from excited to angry in an instant.” “Because it was difficult to gauge his mood and how he would react to a particular thing, people quickly became anxious about being called into meetings or having to give him bad news,” Crawford said.

Despite her criticism, the former executive praised some aspects of Musk’s leadership skills, including his “extraordinary talent for tackling difficult physical problems,” she learned from the billionaire, and called him “oddly charming” and funny. “His boldness, passion and storytelling are inspiring, but his lack of process and empathy is painful,” she wrote.

“I don’t think things had to be as difficult or as dramatic as they turned out, but I can’t say I would bet against Elon Musk or rule him out. He’s smart and has enough money to make a lot of mistakes and then correct course when things go wrong. As the largest shareholder, he can boost value in the short term, but at some point he has to put things right again,” Crawford added.

read too

Elon Musk has no empathy or emotions, his biographer says

Ultimately, Crawford said that while she enjoyed her time on Twitter, it was “the best gift” she’s ever received when she was fired in February. Crawford and a spokesman for X did not respond to a request for comment before the release.

According to her LinkedIn page, the Twitter director worked for the company for more than two years after it acquired her start-up squad in 2020. After Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in October, she was identified as one of his top people and put in charge of new subscription service Twitter Blue before being fired in February. She has since said she is taking a career break and traveling the world.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

