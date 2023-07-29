Home » Fires: Harp, Dioxin concentration in Palermo air
by admin
The air of Palermo is polluted by dioxin. This was reported by Arpa Sicilia.

The analysis is based on data collected after the fire in the Bellolampo landfill on the sampled air “near Inserra, at the entrance to the residence located in via Costantino from 10pm on 24 July to 10pm the following day. The concentration is equal to 939 TE fg/m3”.

“The results obtained – ARPA underlines – reflect the formation of dioxins and furans and their presence in the ambient air, which is a datum to be paid attention to in terms of potential impact on other environmental compartments. The concentration values ​​found are indicative of the presence of a local emission source”.

