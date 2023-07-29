Fires, over 51 thousand hectares burned since the beginning of the year

Listen to the audio version of the article

Fire emergency: in Italy from the beginning of the year to 27 July 51,386 hectares went up in smoke, equivalent to over 73,408 football pitches. From 25 to 27 July alone, 31,078 hectares of vegetation burned, more than half. These are the numbers released by Legambiente, elaborated by analyzing the EFFIS (European Forest Fire Information System) satellite ones, which monitor only fires exceeding 30 hectares of affected area.

Fires in Sicily

Most of the hectares that went up in smoke, a good 41,365 (equal to 80%), burned in Sicily, followed by Calabria, 7,390 hectares, Puglia 1,456 hectares and Abruzzo 284 hectares. In the province of Palermo alone, from 25 to 27 July, almost 15,000 hectares were covered by flames. While since the beginning of the year 17,957 hectares of vegetation have been burned (equal to 35% of the national total). In the province of Agrigento there are 6,592 hectares burned, 3,963 in that of Messina and 3,957 in that of Syracuse. If we look instead at Calabria, in the same period in the province of Reggio Calabria 6,388 hectares went up in smoke and in the province of Cosenza 591 hectares.

Arson

Most of the time, underlines Legambiente, it is a matter of arson as also highlighted by the data of the latest Ecomafia report. In 2022 in the Peninsula there were 5,207 crimes ascertained for arson, negligence and generic fires. Calabria and Sicily remain firmly in command of the 2022 ranking of the regions most affected by arson actions, with 611 and 544 disputed crimes respectively. Lazio follows in third place with 479, Tuscany with 441 and Lombardy, which passes from tenth to fifth with 415. If you look back at the years from 2018 to 2022 in Sicily there were 2,938 crimes ascertained for arson, negligence and generic, 191,386 hectares of wooded area that has not gone up in smoke. Palermo (677), Messina (605) and Catania (444) are the cities with the most crimes.

In Calabria from 2018 to 2022 there were 2,709 confirmed crimes of this type, 63,196.30 hectares of burned surface. Cosenza (1652), Catanzaro (454) and Crotone (412) are the cities where the most offenses of this type have been recorded.

Fires, expert: favored by weather conditions but the hand is arson

More severe penalties

The priorities that Legambiente presented to the government are based on these data and which concern, in summary, prevention on several levels and on an ongoing basis, management, strengthening of investigative activities and stricter regulations. First of all, define a single entity such as the national Civil Protection to manage forest fires in an integrated way. “We have sent ten proposals for action to the Meloni government, asking, among other things, for a tightening of penalties by extending those provided for by the Penal Code for the crime of forest fire to any type of vegetation fire”, commented Stefano Ciafani, president National Legambiente.

