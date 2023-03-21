Startups cannot be compared to each other, especially when they are bootstrapped. Peter Cade / Getty Images

Setting up a start-up without investors, generating sales in the millions and ending the financial year with a black zero is considered the pinnacle. This form of financing is called bootstrapping. The founders still own all the shares in the company and thus also the sovereignty over the decisions in the company. If they sell their company after a few years, the exit is often more financially worthwhile for the founders.

The disadvantage of bootstrapping: there is no money for rapid growth. Therefore, many founders eventually resort to venture capital. The stories of various start-ups show that investors do not always welcome these company bosses with open arms, despite a profitable business model.

Loans can be more dangerous than VC money

Do self-financed founders manage to spend someone else’s money? They have heard this question again and again in VC pitches, say several founders, including Martin Trenkle, head of the Workwise job exchange. The thought behind it: bootstrapped startups would have been frugal for years, saving the nest egg for special cases – could they therefore spend money at the push of a button? “I find this point really absurd,” says Trenkle about the start-up scene. The Karlsruher founded his startup ten years ago, at that time still under the name Campusjäger.