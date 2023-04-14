First Capital, a financial holding company specializing in Private Investments in Public Equity and Private Equity, today completed the divestment of its stake in Net Insurance.

The sale of the equity investment in Net Insurance, which was equal to 5.5% of the share capital, took place mainly in acceptance of the voluntary public tender offer promoted by Net Holding (Poste Vita) and, residually, through sales on the market, generating total proceeds of 10.5 million euros.

The investment in Net Insurance generated an overall capital gain of 5.0 million, a cash multiple of around 2x and an IRR of over 25%.