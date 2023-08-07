First Capital: sale of stake in Labomar, capital gain of 2.6 million

First Capital, the financial holding company, has announced that it has adhered to the voluntary public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by LBM Next on Labomar, with all the shares held, collecting over 9 million euro. The company held 4.90% of the share capital of Labomar through the vehicle VF Health. Net of the repayment of the financing and the value of the vehicle’s minorities, the investment operation in Labomar generated a capital gain of over 2.6 million euros for First Capital.

“Consistent with our investment philosophy, we made our first entry into the capital of Labomar as anchor investor in the IPO in 2020 and participated in the governance of the company over the next three years to support it in its achievements. The operation allows us today to achieve returns in line with our track record, testifying to our ability to select and invest in Italian SMEs with high growth potential, capable of generating value for the Company and for all shareholders”. said Vincenzo Polidoro, CEO of the Sicaf of the First Capital Group.

