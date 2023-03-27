15
Shares in SVB plummeted after the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company announced plans to raise capital, suffered a $1.8 billion loss from selling securities and funding the businesses it serves with venture capital financed companies had declined. The bank was forced to abandon its capital-raising plan as funds such as Founders Fund, Coatue Management, Union Square Ventures and Founder Collective began advising their portfolio companies to withdraw money from the SVB.
