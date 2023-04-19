First CS bang, then Immo bang? What goes wrong next

First CS bang, then Immo bang? What else could blow up – and what would be heaven for hypocrites The search for ticking bombs in the financial system is running feverishly. what has been discovered so far.

Boom: There could be more explosions in the financial system Bild: Teawind/Getty

Is the next bang looming somewhere in the financial system? There are some ticking bombs. In the US, $600 billion could go up. Social media is giving an old evil new explosive power. And in real estate, what the International Monetary Fund is warning could happen. But there is also the possibility of a return to the old normal, which brought some heavenly benefits. A preview.