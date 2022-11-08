Home Business First day of IPO | Xintai Medical (02291) opened 2.23% higher in early trading_Sina Finance_Sina.com
First day of IPO | Xintai Medical (02291) opened 2.23% higher in early trading

First day of IPO | Xintai Medical (02291) opened 2.23% higher in early trading

Xintai Medical (02291) was listed for the first time. The company issued 22.455 million shares, priced at HK$29.15 per share, with 1,000 shares per lot, and the net proceeds were about HK$567 million. As of press time, Xintai Medical rose 2.23% to HK$29.8, with a turnover of HK$16.583 million.

It is reported that Xintai Medical is a leading supplier of interventional medical devices for congenital heart disease in China. As of the latest practicable date, the company has a comprehensive product portfolio with 20 occluder products on the market and 9 occluder products under development. And 21 major heart valve products under development. According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, the Company is the largest manufacturer of congenital heart disease occluder products and related surgical ancillary products in China, with a market share of 38.0% in terms of revenue recognized from sales in China in 2021.

