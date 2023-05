Airport boss Rainer Schwarz had predicted: Entry into CO2-neutral flying will be successful at Münster/Osnabrück Airport. Nevertheless, it is a big surprise what the head of the airline Evia Aero, Florian Kruse, now announces in an interview with our editors: “From 2027 Evia Aero will offer emission-neutral direct flights from Greven – if the FMO participates”.