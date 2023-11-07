First Impressions: Tesla Model 3 Review and User Feedback

Tesla Model 3 Receives Rave Reviews from First Customers in Europe

On September 1, Tesla finally launched the highly-anticipated updated version of the Tesla Model 3, with a brand new design and important new features. The first units were quickly mass-produced at the Shanghai Gigafactory, and just weeks later, they were on a ship headed for Europe, the first region to receive them. With official prices announced from the beginning, deliveries have already begun, and the first customers are beginning to give their reviews.

One Reddit user, known as r/TeslaModel3, has been detailing his first impressions and the entire process of collecting the car. The owner, who exchanged his SEAT Ibiza for the new Model 3, has been raving about the interior and the quality of the sound equipment. He also praised the fun yet comfortable driving experience and the fast-charging capabilities of the vehicle.

However, the owner did have one major complaint – the Tesla Vision, which he described as “disappointing in its current state.” He did not provide much detail on the issue but stated that he would have preferred ultrasonic sensors instead.

Despite this, the overall reception of the new Tesla Model 3 in Europe has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the car’s interior, driving experience, and fast-charging capabilities. With deliveries already beginning in Europe, it seems that Tesla has yet again delivered a hit with the new Model 3.

