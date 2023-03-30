Source title: First-instance verdict for 10-person criminal gang case monopolizing the blood tofu market in Xi’an

On the 30th, the People's Court of Lianhu District, Xi'an City issued a public verdict on a case involving a criminal group of evil forces. After the trial, it was found that in 2012, the defendant Li Moucheng entered the Xi'an cattle head acquisition and cattle blood processing industry. In order to obtain greater economic benefits, defendant Li Moucheng established Yongcheng Company in 2013 to engage in the production and sales of meat products and blood tofu. In order to monopolize the industry, the defendant Li Moucheng gathered other defendants in this case one after another to crack down on peers and bully shops through illegal and criminal activities such as provoking troubles, extortion, forced transactions, etc. infringement. After gradually monopolizing the blood tofu market in Xi'an, the defendant Li Moucheng lowered the purchase price of cow blood and raised the sales price of blood tofu to make a huge profit. After the trial, the court held that the defendant Li Moucheng and other 10 defendants often gathered together to form a relatively fixed criminal organization in order to monopolize the production and sales of blood tofu, and carried out illegal and criminal activities in the blood tofu product industry. It is a criminal group of evil forces that oppress the people, disrupt the economic and social order, and cause bad social impact. The defendant, Li Moucheng, organized and led a criminal group and was the ringleader. He should be punished according to all the crimes committed by the group. The other nine defendants were fixed members of the criminal group for a certain period of time. Different degrees of participation in illegal and criminal activities should be punished according to all the crimes they participated in. According to the facts, nature, frequency, role and status of each defendant in the joint crime, performance before and after the crime, attitude of confession and repentance, and other sentencing circumstances, the court charged the defendant with the crime of picking quarrels and provoking trouble, the crime of extortion, and the crime of forced trading in accordance with the law. Li Moucheng was punished for several crimes and decided to implement a fixed-term imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of RMB 60,000. The other nine defendants were sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment ranging from one year to six months to four years, and fines of varying amounts. The illegal income of Yongcheng Company involved in the case shall be confiscated according to law and turned over to the state treasury. (over)

