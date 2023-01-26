Home Business First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) Q4 earnings per share and revenue beat expectations Provided by Investing.com
Investing.com – First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) (NASDAQ: FNWB) released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The company’s revenue beat analysts’ expectations and earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations. .

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $0.66, and the total revenue was $22.3M, while the previous Yingwei Finance Investing.com survey of analysts showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $21.33M , with EPS of $0.52.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) rose 1.18% on the day after the earnings report, trading around $15.39.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) have fallen 0% so far this year, compared with an 8.98% rise in the Nasdaq Composite Index over the same period.

Ahead of First Northwest Bancorp (Washington)’s earnings report, some U.S. stock companies in the financial sector also reported earnings this month.

On January 13, JPMorgan Chase released its fourth quarter financial report, its earnings per share was $3.57, revenue was $34.55B, Wall Street’s performance forecast for the company was $3.08 per share, revenue was $34.35B.

In addition, Bank of America’s earnings report released on January 13 exceeded analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $24.53B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $0.7712 on revenue of $24.17B .

