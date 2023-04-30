First Republic, 100 billion of deposits lost: the title collapses on Wall Street

USA, the American bank First Republic Bank shakes Wall Street again. Now, a restructuring plan is being evaluated with the government

Wall Street trembles while new fears about the estate of the American banking sectoror. Under the eyes of the storm this time it is First Republic Bankthe banking giant that yesterday, 25 Aprilfell nearly 50% after clients withdrew more than 100 billion of dollars.

In the evening Bloomberg released the news that the institute is considering selling up to 100 billion dollars of assets as part of a restructuring plan. Serrati i contacts con officials from the White House and of Federal Reserve.

