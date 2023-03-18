A group of 11 financial institutions USA filed $30 billion in the regional bank, First Republic in an attempt to boost confidence in the US banking system after the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank.

The giants of Wall Street Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup e JPMorgan will contribute approx $5 billion each, while Goldman Sachs e Morgan Stanley will deposit approx $2.5 billionthe banks announced in a press release. Truist PNC, U.S. Bancorp, State Street e Bank of New York Mellon will deposit approx $1 billion each.

“The action by America’s largest banks reflects their confidence in the First Republic and in banks of all sizes, and demonstrates their overall commitment to helping banks serve their customers and communities,” the group said in a statement. Note.

The market celebrates the rescue of First Republic

The news comes following days of sell-offs for the bank, the stock having been pummeled in recent days, triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and Signature Bank over the weekend. Both banks they had a large number of uninsured depositsas well as First Republic, which raised concerns that customers would withdraw their money.

According to First Republic, deposits must stay in the bank for at least 120 days. Following the news, First Republic shares finished Thursday’s session up by 10% a $34 for action. The three US benchmark indices also closed higher after days of heavy selling, the S&P 500 gained 1.75% to 3970 points, the Dow gained 1.17% to 32,246 points while the technology index the Nasdaq Composite reached the threshold of 11,717 points with a rally of 2.5%.

The president of First Republic, Jim Herbert and the CEO Mike Roffler said in a press release “we want to share our deep appreciation” for the contribution of the 11 banks.

“The show of support from a group of major banks is very welcome and demonstrates the resilience of the banking system,” the Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of Finance said in a joint statement. Currencies control.

On Sunday, First Republic said it had more than $70 billion in cash available, not counting the additional funds it could possibly have raised from the FED’s bank term funding program. But that wasn’t enough to maintain investor confidence, as the stock is up 70% in just one week.

While, yesterday, the bank said it had $34 billion in cash as of March 15, not counting the $30 billion deposited by 11 US banks. In addition, First Republic borrowed tens of billions of dollars from the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank in the past week but daily deposit outflows have now “slowed considerably,” according to the regional bank. Currently, First Republic has suspended its common stock dividend.

Yellen: Svb and Signature exceptions, in case of new crises not all deposits will be guaranteed

The US Secretary of the TreasuryJanet Yellen warns American banks and depositors, taking care to specify, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, that not all depositors will be bailed out in any future banking crises.

“Our banking system remains robust and Americans can continue to have confidence that their deposits will be available when needed,” the US Treasury secretary, former chairman of the Federal Reserve, said in his state senate hearing. United.

However, Yellen admitted that not all depositors will be protected beyond the $250,000 guarantee guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).