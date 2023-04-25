First Republic Bank Loses $100 Billion in Deposits in Banking Panic – WSJ

First Republic Bank (FRC) had customers withdraw more than $100 billion in deposits last month, when the collapse of two banks shook Americans’ confidence in the regional lender.

The bank’s first-quarter results, released on Monday, detailed its precarious financial position after suffering massive withdrawals.

The bank’s first-quarter profit fell 33% to $269 million from $401 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 13% to $1.2 billion. Much of the quarter came before a run on deposits forced the bank to take out expensive loans from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank, which could squeeze future earnings.

First…