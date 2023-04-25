Home » First Republic Bank Loses $100 Billion in Deposits in Banking Panic – WSJ
Business

First Republic Bank Loses $100 Billion in Deposits in Banking Panic – WSJ

by admin
First Republic Bank Loses $100 Billion in Deposits in Banking Panic – WSJ

First Republic Bank had customers withdraw more than $100 billion in deposits last month, when the collapse of two banks shook Americans’ confidence in regional lenders.

Updated April 25, 2023 11:50 CST

First Republic Bank (FRC) had customers withdraw more than $100 billion in deposits last month, when the collapse of two banks shook Americans’ confidence in the regional lender.

The bank’s first-quarter results, released on Monday, detailed its precarious financial position after suffering massive withdrawals.

The bank’s first-quarter profit fell 33% to $269 million from $401 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 13% to $1.2 billion. Much of the quarter came before a run on deposits forced the bank to take out expensive loans from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank, which could squeeze future earnings.

First…

First Republic Bank (FRC) had customers withdraw more than $100 billion in deposits last month, when the collapse of two banks shook Americans’ confidence in the regional lender.

The bank’s first-quarter results, released on Monday, detailed its precarious financial position after suffering massive withdrawals.

The bank’s first-quarter profit fell 33% to $269 million from $401 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 13% to $1.2 billion. Much of the quarter came before a run on deposits forced the bank to take out expensive loans from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank, which could squeeze future earnings.

First Republic chief financial officer Neal Holland said in a statement the bank was “working hard to restructure its balance sheet to reduce expenses and short-term borrowing”. The bank said it would cut 20%-25% of its workforce and cut executive pay.

See also  China's Economy Picks Up After Dynamic Clearing - WSJ

The lender said withdrawals had stabilized this month and would seek to attract more deposits.

Shares of First Republic have fallen nearly 90% since early March.

Related reports:

First Republic Bank eager for new deposits

You may also like

Resolution 12 of 03/27/2023 – Adoption of the...

China’s demand re-empowers oil prices to regain momentum?...

Price increases give Nestle a boost

Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis...

Heat pump manufacturer Viesmann apparently shortly before the...

Carolina Stramare and the unbuttoned shirt. Much more...

“We offer good journalism a new stage”

ECB, Schnabel: rate hike of 50 basis points...

Home office workers haven’t opened laptops in a...

“Green” alliance between Brussels and Oslo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy