First Republic Bank Loses $100 Billion in Deposits in Banking Panic – WSJ

First Republic Bank (FRC) had customers withdraw more than $100 billion in deposits last month, when the collapse of two banks shook Americans’ confidence in the regional lender.
The bank’s first-quarter results, released on Monday, detailed its precarious financial position after suffering massive withdrawals.
The bank’s first-quarter profit fell 33% to $269 million from $401 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 13% to $1.2 billion. Much of the quarter came before a run on deposits forced the bank to take out expensive loans from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank, which could squeeze future earnings.
First Republic chief financial officer Neal Holland said in a statement the bank was “working hard to restructure its balance sheet to reduce expenses and short-term borrowing”. The bank said it would cut 20%-25% of its workforce and cut executive pay.
The lender said withdrawals had stabilized this month and would seek to attract more deposits.
Shares of First Republic have fallen nearly 90% since early March.
