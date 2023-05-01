First Republic Bank Taken Over, Most Assets Sold to JPMorgan – WSJ

U.S. regulators seized First Republic Bank (FRC) and struck a deal to sell most of its business to JPMorgan Chase & Co. bank failures.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., US (FDIC) announced on Monday morning local time that JPMorgan Chase will receive all of First Republic Bank’s deposits totaling US$103.9 billion and acquire most of its US$229.1 billion in assets. part.

As part of the agreement, the FDIC will share losses with JPMorgan. The agency estimated the deal would cost its insurance fund $13 billion.

Headquartered in San Francisco, First…