First Republic Bank Taken Over, Most Assets Sold to JPMorgan – WSJ

The FDIC announced that JPMorgan Chase will take all of First Republic Bank’s total $103.9 billion in deposits and acquire most of its $229.1 billion in assets.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., US (FDIC) announced on Monday morning local time that JPMorgan Chase will receive all of First Republic Bank’s deposits totaling US$103.9 billion and acquire most of its US$229.1 billion in assets. part.
As part of the agreement, the FDIC will share losses with JPMorgan. The agency estimated the deal would cost its insurance fund $13 billion.
San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, the second-largest bank to fail in U.S. history, lost $100 billion in deposits in March after another Bay Area lender, Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed. Several large U.S. banks stepped in to help, depositing $30 billion in the bank, but it only kept First Republic on the verge of dying for a few weeks.
Three of the top four bank failures on record in the U.S. have occurred in the past two months. Among them, First Republic Bank ranks second only to the collapse of Washington Mutual Inc. in 2008. The other two banks are Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank, which also collapsed in March.