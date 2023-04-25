First Republic: the numbers of the monster depots escape

First Republic and the monstrous numbers of runaway depots. Title sinks on Wall Street

First Republic returns to feed the markets the fear of flight deposits – bank run – from banks, which has beset investors around the world in March.

The US regional bank has released the numbers on the bank run that hit it in the first three months of the year: a run that led investors to sell off its shares on Wall Street last month , in the wake of fears that the institute was the next to blow up after the crash of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

It must be said that, in recent weeks and after the repeated sell-offs that have brought the securities of American and European banks to their knees, the situation on the markets has stabilised.

That said, First Republic announced that the much-feared bank run that led traders to offload shares was, in the first three months of 2023, worse than expected.

Deposits thud by more than 40% in the first quarter of 2023

In the first quarter of the year the total value of deposits of the regional bank it dropped by more than 40%, to about 105 billion dollars.

The stock plunged immediately, which already slipped by more than 20% in Wall Street’s afterhours trading and which now marks Wall Street a heavier slump, sinking more than 26%.

A Yahoo Finance article sheds further light on First Republic’s numbers, indicating that, on a net basis, the net loss of deposits, in the first quarter of 2023, it was $72 billion.

The loss would have been however more than 100 billion dollars if eleven American banks, inclusive JP Morgan (primarily) and Goldman Sachs, had not intervened in the days of total panic to lock down the institution with a liquidity injection of $30 billion.

That said, the bleeding streams did redeem today fears about the future of the regional bank, whose title, on Wall Street, is plummeted by more than 85% since January.

READ ALSO

SVB collapse: “no black swan, but turbulence to come for US start-ups and regional banks”, the analysis by Global X

SVB: isolated case or not? Algebris answers

Moody’s: move on First Republic and 5 other banks

First Republic: with escape deposits very uncertain future

And so, after jumping 12% on the eve, the title First Republic back to suffering on Wall Street.

Interviewed by Yahoo Finance, Jason Benowitz, partner at CI Roosevelt, he showed particular apprehension about the fate of the bank:

“The future of this company is very uncertain” he said, noting that the institute “has lost so many deposits, that somehow it will have to replace the collection”.

Come? “Resorting to loans”.

But resorting to loans, Benowitz continued, “will weigh heavily on profitability, even moving forward”.

The analysts interviewed by Street Account had expected a lower bank run, which would have brought First Republic’s deposits down to $145 billion.

The bank run from First Republic was therefore higher than expected by the consensus.

Towards workforce layoffs of up to 25%

First Republic made it clear that the flight of deposits has stabilized with the end of the panic that engulfed Wall Street: but will it really be like this?

The top management announced that, in fact, outflows began to stabilize in the week ending March 27 and that the activity of deposits “remained stable” until April 21st.

The lender also announced that it is taking steps to increase total deposits guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporationand to cut its own borrowing, as well as to cut the credit it grants, so as to make their amount more proportionate to the current level of funding.

The news didn’t end there.

First Republic has communicated its intention to reduce its workforce by 20-25% during the second quarter.

“Despite the uncertainty of the last two months, and although the size of deposits, on average, has decreased, we have been able to retain more than 97% of the customers who had chosen us at the beginning of the first quarter,” he commented bank CEO Michael Roffler, during the conference call called to comment on the results.

Small detail: However, First Republic has decided to ignore the analysts’ questions.