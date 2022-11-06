MILANO – After the final launch of the update note to Def the government is preparing to approve the first real economic measure. With a dowry of 9.5 billion, the bill decree is expected this week, which should include measures designed to mitigate the effects of expensive energy for families and businesses. Indications on the next steps of the government could come from the first hearing in Parliament of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, right on the Nadef. The first confrontation between trade unions and the government is also scheduled for Wednesday.

On the international front, markets are waiting closely for US inflation data for October: prices are expected to slow from 8.2% to 8% and a more decisive slowdown could push the Fed towards monetary policy a little less aggressive, after having decided on three consecutive hikes of 75 basis points.

MONDAY 7 NOVEMBER

Brussels: Eurogroup meeting in Brussels;

ECB: Lagarde speaks at conference on the Euro;

Germany: industrial production in September;

TUESDAY 8 NOVEMBER

Istat: retail sales in September;

Brussels: Ecofin meeting;

Bari: at the Kursaal Santa Lucia Theater, Largo Adua 5, Confindustria Bari BAT Assembly “Vision, Innovation, Future”; Milan: presentation of Mediobanca annual report on the main Italian companies;

Milan: Corporate Governance, Catholic University report. Speakers include Lucia Calvosa, president of the Italian Corporate Governance Committee, president of Eni and full professor of Commercial Law, University of Pisa, and Chiara Mosca, Consob Commissioner, Vice-Chair of the OECD Corporate Governance Committee and associate of Commercial Law, Bocconi University.

Milan: at the headquarters of Assolombarda Insurance Summit del Sole 24 Ore, with Carlo Cimbri, Chief Executive Officer, Group CEO Unipol Gruppo, Philippe Donnet, Chief Executive Officer and Group CEO Generali, Maria Bianca Farina, President ANIA, Luigi Federico Signorini, President IVASS, Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice President of the EIB.

WEDNESDAY 9 NOVEMBER

Government-trade union summit at Palazzo Chigi;

Rome: Giorgetti hearing of the Joint Chamber and Senate Commissions;

ECB: survey on Eurozone consumer intentions;

THURSDAY 10 NOVEMBER

Istat: industrial production in September;

USA: inflation in October and weekly unemployment benefits;

Rome: Previndai conference “A window on the future” with the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi;

Rome: Fipe-Confcommercio assembly with the Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, the president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and president of the Conference of the Regions, Massimiliano Fedriga, the president of Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli, and the president of Fipe- Confcommercio, Lino Enrico Stoppani.

FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER

Brussels: EU Commission, autumn economic forecast