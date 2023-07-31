First-tier Cities Prepare “Big Moves” as Property Market Policies Take Shape

Shanghai to Implement New Real Estate Policies Following First-Tier Cities’ Statements

Financial Association, July 31, 2023 – After Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou announced their intentions to optimize real estate policies, Shanghai has followed suit. On July 31, the Shanghai Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Construction Management Committee held a special meeting to discuss the implementation of new policies.

The Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Management Committee and the Municipal Housing Management Bureau plan to adhere to the new development concept and support the improvement of housing demand in the city. They will focus on delivering buildings, ensuring people’s livelihoods, and promoting stability in order to facilitate the steady and healthy development of Shanghai’s real estate market.

According to Zhang Bo, director of the 58 Anjuke Research Institute, Shanghai’s real estate market has shown signs of cooling in the second quarter, with a decrease in transaction volume and prices. Therefore, adjusting the policy has become necessary.

Zhang Bo also anticipates that Shanghai will soon introduce policies to support the demand for housing and accompany them with measures related to housing delivery, people’s livelihoods, and stability. If implemented on a large scale, these policies are expected to accelerate the improvement of Shanghai’s real estate market.

The announcement also highlighted the importance of old renovation and renovation projects. By improving the quality of living spaces and supply, Shanghai aims to optimize land function replacement, industrial upgrading, and historical and cultural preservation. These efforts will contribute to the overall improvement of the city’s living environment, urban functions, and overall image.

Following the Politburo meeting in July that set the tone for the new situation in the real estate market, the four first-tier cities have expressed their views and pledged to implement relevant policies. Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Beijing have all emphasized their commitment to meeting housing needs and ensuring the stable and healthy development of their respective real estate markets.

Experts believe that this collective expression of views by the first-tier cities indicates that major adjustments to the property market are imminent. While the policy direction is clear, the focus now shifts to the implementation of specific policies.

Yan Yuejin, research director of E-House Research Institute, pointed out that significant changes have already occurred in the supply and demand dynamics of first-tier cities. These include an increase in the number of second-hand housing listings, expectations of a housing price decline, and the pressure to destock new houses in the suburbs.

Yan Yuejin suggests that regions with the most significant contradictions are likely to see adjustments in real estate policies. These adjustments may involve purchase restriction measures, housing loan policies, tax policies, and residential certification standards. The market eagerly awaits further details on these policies.

Regarding concerns about a new round of real estate speculation triggered by the relaxation of house purchase policies in first-tier cities, Yan Yuejin believes that it is crucial to thoroughly analyze the market situation and tailor policy measures accordingly. He emphasizes the need for differentiated measures that consider regional, property, and demographic factors to ensure the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

As Shanghai joins other first-tier cities in announcing new real estate policies, the market awaits the actual implementation and effects of these measures. The housing market landscape is expected to undergo significant changes as these cities continue to prioritize the stability and improvement of their housing sectors.

