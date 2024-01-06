First week of 2024 weak for Europe, Milan is saved (+0.3%) with the banks

Listen to the audio version of the article

(II Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After the 2023 rally, the first week of 2024 was colorless for the main continental indices. Doubts about the stability of the economy, doubts about inflation and few certainties about the central banks’ next moves have discouraged investors. Piazza Affari in the eighth recorded an increase of 0.3% for the Ftse Mib. The rest of the Old Continent is weak: Paris -1.6%, Frankfurt -0.9%, London -0.6% and Amsterdam -1.1%. Better Madrid, up 0.6%. In Europe the worst performances were recorded by real estate (-3%), chemicals (-3.4%), retail (-4.9%) and technology (-4.2%), while the best performance was that of banking (+2.1%), healthcare sector stocks (+2.7%) and telecommunications (+2.3%). As regards stocks, in Italy small caps and utilities recorded the worst performances, while the performance of banks was positive.

Sitting on January 5th weak for the EU, Milan is saved

The European stock markets closed the session of Friday 5 January weakly, the day of the US employment report for December, crucial for the Fed’s future moves. The Eurozone inflation data, which in December rising to 2.9%, while on Wall Street the data on new jobs is above expectations.

Milan’s Ftse Mib was saved, closing at +0.12%. Below parity are the Cac of Paris (-0.4%), the Dax of Frankfurt (-0.14%), the Ibex of Madrid (-0.18%), the Aex of Amsterdam (-0.21 %) and London’s Ftse 100 (-0.43%).

Wall Street rising. US labor market remains strong

Wall Street rises after an uncertain start to the session. The Dow Jones gains 0.07% to 37,466.11 points, the Nasdaq advances by 0.09% to 154,524.07 points while the S&P 500 increases by 0.18% to 4,697.24 points. December employment data paints a strong job market. In fact, in the United States in December there were 216,000 more jobs, a figure above estimates, with unemployment stable at 3.7%. Numbers that could raise fears of a postponement of interest rate cuts: traders have reduced the chances of a first cut already in March from 62.1% to 55.7%. Investors, however, experts explain, to try to guess the central banks’ next moves, prefer to look at the inflation numbers, scheduled for Thursday 11 January.

Banks in the spotlight in Piazza Affari. Recorded at the end of the price list

On Piazza Affari, Saipem (+1.95%) closed among the best in the FTSE Mib, with the Norwegian sovereign fund Norges Bank rising to 3.177% of the group. The banks are doing well with Bper (+1.96%) at the top of the list, Banco Bpm (+1.74%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (+1.2%). Flat Generali (-0.1%), after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s statements on the capital bill. At the rear are Inwit (-1.13%) and Recordati (-1.44%). Sales also on Campari (-1.01%) after China opened an anti-dumping investigation into European liqueurs, which also causes Pernod Ricard to collapse (-3.57% in Paris).