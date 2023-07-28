FIS: Putin increasingly cut off from the global financial system

According to Dilma Rousseff, the president of the NDB, the bank is not considering any projects in Russia. Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

The head of the New Development Bank (NDB) stated that she will not finance any new projects in Russia.

Russia is a founding member of the New Development Bank along with Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

The distance the NBD puts between itself and Russia contributes to the country’s economic and financial isolation.

Russia is so cut off from the global financial system that even the New Development Bank (NDB) – a multilateral lender Russia co-founded – does not want to launch any new projects in Russia given the sweeping sanctions against the country.

“Any speculation about the discussion of new NDB operations in Russia is unfounded,” the development bank said on Wednesday in a statement. The FIS, based in Shanghai, was founded in 2015 by the BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Dilma Rousseff is the President of the NDB and former Prime Minister of Brazil. She posted a lengthy statement in Portuguese on the Twitter platform, now known as X. Accordingly, the bank does not consider new projects in Russia, as it operates in compliance with international financial and capital restrictions.

FIS distance contributes to Russia’s economic isolation

As the NDB announced, Rousseff is taking part in a two-day summit in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, which begins on Thursday. She also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement with. Rousseff said on X that she would discuss “the role of the NDB at the upcoming BRICS summit” with the Russian leader, according to a translation of Reuters.

The distance the New Development Bank is putting between itself and Russia is contributing to the country’s economic and financial isolation. Just days after the invasion of Ukraine, some Russian banks were banned from the Swift system. This is the Belgium-based messaging service that allows banks worldwide to communicate about cross-border transactions. This ban, along with the exodus of international banks and accounting giants, hampered cross-border transactions.

Thanks to the common currency, Putin wanted to compete with the dollar

Russia is now looking for allies to trade with – including the BRICS countries. The group will meet in South Africa next month. There was speculation that they would develop a common currency to compete with the US dollar. That’s what Putin indicated last year at. But India denied that the group is working on it.

On Wednesday, Putin made no mention of the common currency. However, he told Rousseff that the BRICS countries are increasingly using local currencies to settle trade. The Kremlin announced this in its report on the meeting with the head of the NDB.

Putin also criticized the dollar when congratulating Rousseff on her appointment as president of the bank in March this year. “I am confident that with your vast experience in government work and your knowledge of the field, you will make every effort to further develop this institution – which I believe is essential today,” he said. “Under the current conditions, given the developments in global finance and the use of the dollar as a political weapon, this is not easy.”

