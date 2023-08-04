Fiscal delegation, final go-ahead with the vote of the Chamber. This is how taxes change

MILAN – Tax delegation is law. The text, already approved by the Senate, has received the go-ahead from the Camera with 184 votes in favor and 85 against. The provision was definitively approved, in the third reading, by the Montecitorio assembly. All the majority groups voted in favor, the oppositions (Pd, M5S, Avs and +Europe) against, except Action-Iv.

The text of the bill establishes the general principles around which the tax reform will move. But now the government has two years to carry out the actual reform through delegated decrees.

Measures. From 4 to 3 rates, towards the flat tax

The most important indications come on thepersonal income tax. The delegation assumes a transition to the single rate. But at flat tax it will come in several steps. The initial idea – which obviously will have to deal with the resources available – is that of reduce the current four rates to three. The government aims to smoothen the income tax curve as early as 2024.

Progressivity – a principle established in the Constitution – would be maintained through deductions that would focus on family, home, health and education. It was initially speculated an incremental flat tax for employees, as an intermediate step between the reorganization of the rates and the “pure” flat tax. But during the passage of the delegation to the Chamber it was decided to replace it with a detaxation of thirteenthsas well as overtime and productivity bonuses.

In the government building site there is also the remodulation of the so-called tax expenditures. She then arrives, to give revenue, la global minimum tax, to be applied in Italy by transposing a European directive on multinationals that have establishments in the country but pay little tax, using the loopholes of the international tax authorities.

For self-employed workers and VAT numbers, the flat tax of 15% remains and the possibility of joining the arrangement with creditors: the Taxman sets how much you have to pay and if you accept for two years you will have no problems with income tax checks.

VAT, possible reordering of rates

As for the chapter Iva the idea is that of an overall review and relief on some primary assets. Among the measures, a “basically homogeneous” treatment for similar goods and services, such as food. In practice, the goods and services of the same “family” could have the same rate.

businesses. 15% IRES for those who hire

Businesses will be able to benefit from the cutIres, the corporate income tax. The tax rate, currently at 24%, could be reduced to 15%, but on the condition that the companies use part or all of the income in investments and new hires within the two tax periods following the one in which the income.

The government’s goal is to promote the competitiveness of businesses and attract more investors, including foreign ones.

The delegation also provides a gradual overcoming of the IRAPthe regional tax on productive activities, while still guaranteeing the financing of health needs through an Ires surcharge.

Stop the sanctions for those who adhere to the collaborative fulfillment

The perimeter of thecollaborative fulfillment, today reserved only for large companies: the access threshold will be lowered. And from the reduction of administrative sanctions we move on to their abolition, for those taxpayers with a tax risk management system certified by qualified professionals.

A collaborative fulfillment regime, with its associated reward effects, is here also for natural persons who transfer their residence to Italy or maintain it abroad but possess in Italy, even through nominees or trusts, a total income “on average equal to or greater than one million euro”.

