Fiscal delegation, to Irpef at rates on thirteenths: what changes

The enabling bill for tax reform is law. It is the framework with the principles and criteria for the revision of the tax system, which the government will now have to translate, within the next 24 months, into regulations with specific legislative decrees. The bill consists of 23 articles, distributed in five titles. Here are the main contents of the provision.

THE 4 IRPEF RATES ARE REDUCED

The review and gradual reduction of the tax is envisaged: the first step is to move to three rates, the final objective is the single rate.

LESS TAXES ON THE 13TH

For employees, the initial hypothesis of an incremental flat tax is skipped: in its place, a preferential taxation is introduced on overtime, bonuses and productivity bonuses.

AGREED TWO-YEAR ESTIMATE

Here comes the two-year arrangement with creditors for VAT numbers and SMEs. In practice, the taxman will calculate the amount due for income tax purposes for the following two years: whoever accepts will not have any disputes about personal income tax and will be certain of how much he must pay. Instead, IRES VAT must be paid.

DOUBLE FACILITATED SCHEME

Alongside the ordinary rate (24%), two complementary regimes of advantage are envisaged: the first reduces it to companies that use resources in investments, new hires or employee participation in profits; companies that do not benefit from the reduction can benefit from any tax incentives in the form of super-depreciation.

VAT REVIEW

A revision of the discipline is foreseen to make it more compliant with EU legislation. Among the possibilities also zero VAT for some basic necessities.

OVERCOME OF IRAP

The delegation indicates the gradual elimination of the regional tax on productive activities.

CRIMINAL SHIELD TO THOSE WHO COLLABORATE

Eliminate the tax penal sanctions, in particular those connected to the unfaithful declaration, for taxpayers adhering to the collaborative fulfillment who have had “collaborative behavior and communicated in advance” the tax risks. Also in the ‘cooperative compliance’ (on which the delegation aims to reduce the access thresholds, now to 1 billion euro), administrative sanctions are excluded and the terms of forfeiture for the assessment are reduced for taxpayers whose management system certified by qualified professionals. The collaborative fulfillment regime, with the related reward effects, is also extended to Scrooges who bring their residence to Italy.

REFUND TIMES REDUCED TO THE VIRTUOUS

For taxpayers with high levels of fiscal reliability, premiums are strengthened, including the reduction of repayment times. Furthermore, the activities of certifying tax returns are encouraged; the proxies can be attributed to qualified professionals, even exclusively; tax obligations can also be fulfilled directly electronically; skip the overcoming of the Synthetic Reliability Indices (Isa).

TAXES PAID WITH RED

They expand into the forms of payment of taxes: even direct debit to the bank account or other electronic payment instrument.

DEPOSIT IN INSTALLMENTS

Here comes the possibility of paying advances and Irpef balances by installments for self-employed and individual entrepreneurs.

FORCED WITHDRAWAL

Skip the “automation” of the bank account foreclosure process.

DRY COUPON ON STORES

It is extended to properties used for purposes other than residential use, provided that the lessee is an operator, a business, or an arts and professions activity.

TOWARDS THE FAREWELL TO THE SUPER STAMP

As part of the rationalization of micro-taxes, the possible progressive overcoming of the tax surcharge on motor vehicle tax for cars with power exceeding 185 kilowatts will be assessed.

STRETCH ON E-CIG

The distance selling of nicotine-containing inhalation products or so-called nicotine puches is prohibited.

REGIONAL TAXES

A revision of the rules of regional fiscal federalism is envisaged, attributing to the regions the sums by way of regional participation in VAT, applying the principle also to the recovery of tax evasion.

CREDITS NOT DUE

A stricter regulatory distinction is introduced, including a disciplinary one, between the types of undue compensation of undue and non-existent tax credits. It will then be possible to evaluate the possibility of not applying penalties and/or interest if you have credits with the PA.

