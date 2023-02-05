Imu and Trustee: the demonstration of tax inequalities in assets

In this article I want to bring to the attention a macroscopic fiscal inequality. What am I referring to? The art. 53 of our Constitution reads: “Everyone is required to contribute to public expenses according to their ability to pay. The tax system is based on criteria of progression”. How not to agree on this principle? Well now I will show you that, as usual, the Constitution is only useful when it interests you, but above all when it is convenient, otherwise it is dramatically glossed over.

Now, let’s get to the heart of the matter. Are all property owners required to pay the IMU? In general, all citizens are obliged to pay the Imu (single municipal tax). property owners located on the Italian territory and also all those who prove to be holders of real rights of enjoyment on immovable property, i.e. the usufructuary, the holder of the right of residence (as is the surviving spouse in relation to the house in which family life took place ) and the holders of the right of use, emphyteusis and surface. WHO HAS TO PAY THE IMU – Search (bing.com)

Well, we’re pretty much all involved in paying this tax. But is it like this for everyone? Apparently not! Three sentences of the Cassation (15455, 15456, 15543) say that with the TRUSTEE you can pay less taxes and the registration fees are fixed. What is TRUSTEE? The trust is a legal institution of Anglo-Saxon origin through which a subject, defined settlor o “settlor”, by deed inter vivos or due to death, separates his assets by allocating some assets to the pursuit of specific interests, in favor of specific beneficiaries or to achieve a specific purpose, and transfers the ownership and management of these assets to a other subject, defined manager o “trustee”.

The trust therefore fully falls within the category of tools for the protection and protection of assets. The trust: what it is and what it is for | Notary office In other words, if you have assets in real estate, shares, gold investment funds or other funds, with the trustee you are protected from everything. What? Let me give you an example: if I receive a notification from the Revenue Agency I will not be subject to seizure of the assets entrusted to the Trustee. Clearer than that … one last gem; how much does a trustee cost? Regardless of the value I contribute, it costs 1,500 euros to open a trustee. Then there’s the person you have charged with “preserving” your assets to pay. We have reached the (very succinct) conclusion where we have discovered that we don’t all pay taxes equally or not? Question: is there always a difference between rich people and those who aren’t? Meh!

