Fiscal peace, Forza Italia with Salvini. Tajani: “It’s our proposal”

Tajani: “It is not an amnesty, which we are against out of respect for those who pay taxes”

Matthew Salvini finds an important ally in its fight for fiscal peace. After the doubts expressed by Brothers of Italy (click here to read the interview with Marco Osnato) comes the full support of Forza Italia.

Antonio Tajanisecretary of the Azzurri, deputy prime minister and foreign minister, says ad Affaritaliani.it: “Fiscal peace has been a Forza Italia proposal since the last legislature. It is not an amnesty, which we are against out of respect for those who pay taxes. It is a sort of agreement with those who have always been in good standing, but that due to the crisis it has arrears. If you pay everything and immediately you will have a 40 percent discount on the amount”.

The Northern League leader has no intention of stopping and is referring to the centre-right’s electoral program which clearly stated “fiscal peace”.

