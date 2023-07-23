Home » Fiscal peace, the Italians are with Matteo Salvini. The survey
Fiscal peace, the Italians are with Matteo Salvini. The survey

Fiscal peace, the Italians are with Matteo Salvini. The survey

Survey, Brothers of Italy falls and is below 30%

The net majority of Italians are with Matthew Salvini on fiscal peace. This is the main figure of the survey carried out by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01, for Affaritaliani.it. 63.7% of the sample supports the proposal of the Northern League leader, deputy prime minister and minister of transport and infrastructure. Only 36.3% of those interviewed are against it.

In the direct challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, the Prime Minister, while remaining clearly in the lead, loses a few decimal places and slips to 61.4%. The secretary of the Democratic Party is instead at 38.6%. Between parties, Fratelli d’Italia retreats and is below 30%, the League rises and Forza Italia loses something. The Pd confirms itself above 20% while the 5 Star Movement is at 15.8%.

