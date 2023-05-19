Fiscal revenue in the first four months increased by 11.9% year-on-year, continuing the steady upward trend

According to data released by the Ministry of Finance on May 18, in the first four months of this year, the national general public budget revenue was 8,317.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.9%; the national general public budget expenditure was 8,641.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.8%.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Finance, the growth of the national general public budget revenue in the first four months was not only driven by economic recovery, but also affected by some special factors. Low income growth; second, in 2022, the deferred taxation of small, medium and micro enterprises in the manufacturing industry will be put into the warehouse this year and some taxes will be put into the warehouse at the wrong time, which will increase the income growth this year; third, the large-scale tax refund policy will be implemented in April 2022, and will resume this year Normally, the tax rebate amount decreased significantly year-on-year, which directly increased the income growth rate in April to 70%, and correspondingly increased the cumulative income growth rate in the previous 4 months.

“After deducting the above-mentioned special factors, from January to April this year, the national general public budget revenue increased by about 4% on a comparable basis, and the comparable growth rate was 1 percentage point higher than that in the first quarter, continuing the steady recovery trend.” The above-mentioned relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Finance said.

From the perspective of major tax categories, the domestic value-added tax increased by 58% in the first four months, and increased by about 10% after deducting the tax refund factor. Driven by factors such as; domestic consumption tax decreased by 17.9%, and value-added tax and consumption tax on imported goods decreased by 12%, mainly due to the high base in the same period in 2022; In the process of gradual recovery, the deed tax increased by 6.3%, and the growth rate rebounded for three consecutive months, mainly driven by factors such as the narrowing of the decline in land transfer income and the recovery of the second-hand housing transaction market in some key cities; the property tax increased by 20.5%, and the urban land use tax increased by 11.5% %.

Zhang Yiqun, deputy director of the China Fiscal Budget Performance Committee, said that the growth rate of tax revenue in the first four months was 1 percentage point faster than the growth rate of general public budget revenue, indicating that the quality of tax revenue is continuously improving as the economy recovers, and the proportion of tax revenue is relatively uniform. The quarterly increase was 2.3 percentage points, and the continuous optimization of the tax structure also shows that the quality of economic growth is continuously improving while the economic growth is accelerating.

Data show that the national general public budget revenue in April this year was 2.083 billion yuan, an increase of 857.4 billion yuan from April 2022, an increase of about 70%. This is mainly due to special factors such as the large-scale refund and reduction of taxes and fees in 2022, and the staggered peak storage of income, and it is also related to the recovery of economic growth.

At the level of fiscal expenditure, financial departments at all levels strengthened the overall planning of financial resources, maintained the necessary expenditure intensity, and increased investment in weak links and key areas of economic and social development. From January to April, the national general public budget expenditure increased by 6.8% year-on-year. Key expenditures such as basic people’s livelihood, rural revitalization, major regional strategies, education, and scientific and technological research have been effectively guaranteed.

Zhang Yiqun said that judging from the fiscal revenue and expenditure situation in the first four months, my country’s economic recovery and development momentum is good, and market participation and activity have increased significantly. The pace of economic structural adjustment and industrial structural upgrading is accelerating, and society’s confidence in the annual economy and future expectations have increased significantly. It is foreseeable that general public budget revenue will continue to grow rapidly. At the same time, the continuous improvement of fiscal revenue will also play an important role in maintaining growth in fiscal expenditure, adjusting structure, expanding domestic demand, and promoting transformation.