Economic Daily, Beijing, March 18 (Reporter Zeng Jinhua) Statistics released by the Ministry of Finance show that in the first two months of this year, the national general public budget revenue was 4,564.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 1.2%. This is mainly because the deferred tax revenue at the end of 2021 was put into the treasury at the beginning of last year, which raised the base. After deducting the influence of special factors such as a high base, the fiscal revenue started off generally stable. At the same time, fiscal expenditures remained relatively high, and expenditures in key areas such as people’s livelihood were effectively guaranteed.

In the first two months of this year, the domestic value-added tax was 1,578.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.3%, mainly driven by factors such as the deferred tax payment period extended by small, medium and micro enterprises in the manufacturing industry last year. The corporate income tax was 1,016.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.4%.

In the first two months of this year, the national general public budget expenditure increased by 7% year-on-year. Among them, the central general public budget expenditure at the same level increased by 8.7%, and the local general public budget expenditure increased by 6.8%. Social security and employment expenditures increased by 9.8%, education expenditures increased by 1.4%, health care expenditures increased by 23.2%, urban and rural community expenditures increased by 0.7%, agriculture, forestry and water expenditures increased by 11.4%, and science and technology expenditures increased by 3.9%.