ROME. «The tax truce is broad-based and also affects the world of assessments and also what litigation is. The important fact is that in just five days, until yesterday, 65,000 requests for tax relief have been received. This is significant and encouraging.” This was underlined by Maurizio Leo, Deputy Minister of the Economy during Telefisco 2023 of the «Sole 24 Ore» and adds: «I think that the tax truce as we have conceived it can represent a bridge towards reform. Taxpayers are in great difficulty, they have no resources having had to face emergency situations, from the pandemic to the increase in the cost of raw materials, and therefore let’s give them a shot in the arm, lowering the extent of the sanctions which are out of line with the European ones”. .

In the context of the tax reform, one of the aspects «on which we must work is that when there is transparency in the taxpayer’s behavior it is even possible to eliminate, for example, one of the crimes, which is that of art. 4 of the unfaithful declaration: the unfaithful declaration should no longer take shape”, added the deputy minister.

