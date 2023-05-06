Fishing, Coldiretti against the new EU rules: “3,000 fishing boats sink”

Coldiretti against the new EU rules on fishing

Coldiretti raises the alarm for the new European guidelines on fishing. There are almost three thousand i Italian fishing boats which will be “sunk” by new European lines they predict the disappearance of fishing trawlers, the most productive sector of the national navy, with a devastating impact on the economy, employment and consumption. The alarm comes from the fishermen of Coldiretti Enterprise fishing who have started the protest in the ports along the whole Peninsula even by doing play in unison boat sirens. A mobilization that affects the whole European Union with the hashtag #SOS_EU_Fishing throughout the weekend preceding the day of Europe on 9 May.

Shock measures

The goal is to get there protest to bruxelles and to the Commissioner for Fisheries and the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius. Whose new guidelines to integrate the Common Policy they predict shock measures for the Italian Fleet. The most disruptive measure – underlines Coldiretti Impresapesca – is the prohibition of the trawling system. Which represents in terms of production well the 65% of the national catch, operating on average no more than 130 days a year, according to the analysis by Coldiretti Impresapesca. But the new lines also provide for the restriction of fishing areas with cuts up to 30% of the current ones, denounces Coldiretti Impresapesca. With close deadlines in 2024, 2027 to end in 2030.

“Environmental extremism”

Choices, explains Coldiretti, which are the result of environmentalist extremism far from logic. And which also does not take into account what it has already promoted European Union in terms of stock protection. With the fishing effort containment rules in the Mediterranean. In particular for the Adriatic and West-Med, launched in 2019 and followed by Italian fishing boats. Which, according to the Commission itself, are starting to give positive results on the conservation of fish resources. A result achieved thanks to the sacrifices of the Italian navy – recalls Coldiretti Impresapesca – who are coming now actually cancelled. While the same rules are not followed by the fishing boats Non-EU countries overlooking the Mediterranean. In fact, you are free to fish even more than before, taking advantage of the restrictions imposed by national ones.

Two thirds of the catch

The elimination of bottom trawling without the provision of adequate resources for the conversion means for Italy – calculates Coldiretti Impresapesca – the renunciation to 2/3 of the national catch. Further aggravating a situation that in 2022 saw supermarkets and restaurants arrive in our country over 1 billion kilos of foreign product between fresh and processed. Often ready to be served as a tricolor in restaurants.

at wild imports and the combined effects of the EU also add up to the choices overheatingclimate change and a community bureaucracy more and more suffocating. With the result – explains Coldiretti Impresapesca – that in the space of thirty years they have already disappeared 33% of companies and as many as 18,000 jobs, with the fleet reduced to just 12 thousand units.

Test-tube fish from Germany

And in the meantime, the test-tube fish where the last drift comes from Germany with the first ones sticks of fish substance grown in vitro without ever having even seen the sea, while in the US with a skilled marketing strategy they’re throwing themselves on test-tube sushi. The German company Blue Seafood engaged in the project – explains Coldiretti – promises to recreate the meat of Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout and carp starting from cells cultured and enriched with vegetable proteins.

A business that is not indifferent if we consider that on a global level – concludes Coldiretti – each person consumes more than that 20 kilos of fish true per year, while Italians eat about 28 kilos per headabove the European average which is 25 kg.