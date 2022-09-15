Growth expectations for 2022 have been lowered and the economy is now expected to contract in 2023 due to the energy shock. This – the report reads – will cause a direct blow to production and to the purchasing power of consumers ”. Growth will pick up in 2024 with a rebound equal to + 2.6%. Italy, notes the rating agency, is one of the EU states most dependent on gas in terms of energy mix, with gas feeding 50% of electricity production compared to 20% of the EU.

Russia supplied 40% of gas imports in 2021. Even if 80% of Russian gas imports were restored, “the total gas supply would decrease by 5-10%, with a direct effect on the production sector”. Italy’s expenditure on gas in relation to the share of GDP shows a larger increase than in the rest of the other economies of the euro area. The rating agency Fitch notes this in the new Outlook. Based on the assumption that the average price of gas was $ 55 / mcf in 2023, the spending of the economy as a whole on the purchase of gas could rise above 5% of GDP in 2023, thus up to 2 percentage points more than in Germany, ”the document reads.

Government measures

The government formed after the elections on 25 September could announce “a further political response to the increase in energy prices”, after the 33 billion allocated by the Draghi government against high energy prices. Fitch writes it in the new Outlook.