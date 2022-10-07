The room to change the NRP is “limited” and “we think it is unlikely that the European Commission will show much flexibility on the structural reforms” that Italy will have to adopt to obtain EU funds. This is what the rating agency Fitch wrote in a note, warning the Meloni government.

“The approach of the next government to any potential renegotiation will be important both for growth and for market sentiment”, underlined the rating agency, recalling that FdI leader Giorgia Meloni, who is preparing to lead the new executive , “He expressed his desire to renegotiate parts” of the NRP, “but without saying which ones”.

“The fiscal space to maneuver will be very limited if the public debt-to-GDP ratio is to continue to fall”, Fitch specified, speaking of the risk that, in the case of “higher deficits”, “adverse market reactions could occur. “.

And again: “The 2023 budget law will probably focus on an additional fiscal response to the energy crisis and our current forecast is that the new government will adopt a substantially responsible fiscal position”.

Fitch points out that the new government will operate in a difficult environment, in which it will have to adapt to “prospects of higher rates and weaker growth”, which will translate into “falling tax revenues”; this, while public spending will be put under pressure by the indexation of social security and welfare expenses, including pensions, and by measures to support companies and families to help them cope with high energy and high bills.