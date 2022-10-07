Home Business Fitch also warns Meloni: ‘limited room to change PNRR. With higher deficits risk of adverse market reactions’
Business

Fitch also warns Meloni: ‘limited room to change PNRR. With higher deficits risk of adverse market reactions’

by admin
Fitch also warns Meloni: ‘limited room to change PNRR. With higher deficits risk of adverse market reactions’

The room to change the NRP is “limited” and “we think it is unlikely that the European Commission will show much flexibility on the structural reforms” that Italy will have to adopt to obtain EU funds. This is what the rating agency Fitch wrote in a note, warning the Meloni government.

“The approach of the next government to any potential renegotiation will be important both for growth and for market sentiment”, underlined the rating agency, recalling that FdI leader Giorgia Meloni, who is preparing to lead the new executive , “He expressed his desire to renegotiate parts” of the NRP, “but without saying which ones”.

“The fiscal space to maneuver will be very limited if the public debt-to-GDP ratio is to continue to fall”, Fitch specified, speaking of the risk that, in the case of “higher deficits”, “adverse market reactions could occur. “.

And again: “The 2023 budget law will probably focus on an additional fiscal response to the energy crisis and our current forecast is that the new government will adopt a substantially responsible fiscal position”.

Fitch points out that the new government will operate in a difficult environment, in which it will have to adapt to “prospects of higher rates and weaker growth”, which will translate into “falling tax revenues”; this, while public spending will be put under pressure by the indexation of social security and welfare expenses, including pensions, and by measures to support companies and families to help them cope with high energy and high bills.

You may also like

Juul CEO Says Company Is Fighting for Survival,...

The valuation was greatly lowered by the public...

Markets: all at attention in view of the...

Are cheap stocks in Vietnam a good investment...

Commission of inquiry banks: next wave of NPL...

Hang Seng Index fell more than 1%, Xinneng...

Electricity bills, up to 1,100 euros more for...

Google Expands Hardware Lineup With Pixel 7 and...

U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes are...

The legacy of the PNRR – La Stampa

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy