Home » Fitch confirms Italy’s rating and revises growth upwards
Business

Fitch confirms Italy’s rating and revises growth upwards

by admin
Fitch confirms Italy’s rating and revises growth upwards

Fitch confirms Italy’s rating and revises growth upwards

(ITALPRESS) – Fitch confirmed Italy’s rating at BBB with a stable outlook. Italy’s high debt is offset by “solid fundamentals – explains the agency in a note -: the rating is supported by a diversified and high value-added economy, by belonging to the Eurozone, by solid institutions and by a GDP per capita that is more than double the peer group median. These credit characteristics are counterbalanced by weak macroeconomic and fiscal fundamentals, notably very high public debt, a relatively accommodative fiscal stance after the pandemic, limited economic growth potential and, more recently, a higher yield environment.

Italy growth above expectations

For the rating agency “the growth of the Italian economy exceeded expectations in the first quarter of 2023, recording a clear recovery of 0.5% on a quarterly basis (pre-March forecast -0.2%), thanks to the significant easing of the natural gas crisis in Europe, a strong rebound in tourism and the strengthening of global demand”. Based on these dynamics, Fitch has revised its forecasts for 2023 to +1.2% from the previous +0.5%. In 2024 “we expect the economy to expand by 0.8%, slowing down from the 1.3% expected in March”, also due to “more restrictive financing conditions”.

Agenziafotogramma.it’s photo

See also  From Citi to Morgan Stanley and BofA: flurry of profits for American banks

You may also like

Analysis: Google showed how big tech can win...

The insult on the receipt goes viral: “No...

New boss for Twitter – Musk brings advertising...

Paola Ferrari: “On a desert island? With Roberto...

In April, U.S. inflation fell as scheduled, and...

“None of the 100 billion for the Bundeswehr...

“Ready for new acquisitions, but lack of professionalism...

Influencer launches AI version of herself – and...

Credit Agricole, record profits (+75%) and boom in...

A million-ton biomass chemical project was put into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy