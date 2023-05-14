Fitch confirms Italy’s rating and revises growth upwards

(ITALPRESS) – Fitch confirmed Italy’s rating at BBB with a stable outlook. Italy’s high debt is offset by “solid fundamentals – explains the agency in a note -: the rating is supported by a diversified and high value-added economy, by belonging to the Eurozone, by solid institutions and by a GDP per capita that is more than double the peer group median. These credit characteristics are counterbalanced by weak macroeconomic and fiscal fundamentals, notably very high public debt, a relatively accommodative fiscal stance after the pandemic, limited economic growth potential and, more recently, a higher yield environment.

Italy growth above expectations

For the rating agency “the growth of the Italian economy exceeded expectations in the first quarter of 2023, recording a clear recovery of 0.5% on a quarterly basis (pre-March forecast -0.2%), thanks to the significant easing of the natural gas crisis in Europe, a strong rebound in tourism and the strengthening of global demand”. Based on these dynamics, Fitch has revised its forecasts for 2023 to +1.2% from the previous +0.5%. In 2024 “we expect the economy to expand by 0.8%, slowing down from the 1.3% expected in March”, also due to “more restrictive financing conditions”.

Agenziafotogramma.it’s photo