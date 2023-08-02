Fitch cuts US credit rating from AAA to AA+. The wrath of the White House and Yellen

Fitch snatches the ‘triple A’ from the United States. The agency cuts the US rating to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’, with a stable outlook. The decision brings to mind the downgrade shock of S&P in 2011, in the midst of the tug-of-war over the increase in the debt ceiling. Now Moody’s is the only agency that still awards the triple A United States. The reaction of the Biden administration is not long in coming. The Secretary to the Treasury Janet Yellen criticizes Fitch’s decision, calling it “arbitrary” and “outdated”, as it was based on outdated information. Shortly after, the White House spoke of a “cut that defies reality”.

Fitch’s arguments

“The downgrade reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years,” Fitch says, noting how the “repeated” debt ceiling clashes and “last-minute solutions” reached have “eroded” over the years “confidence in budget management.

Furthermore, the government lacks a medium-term fiscal strategy, adds Fitch, who forecasts an American recession in the fourth quarter of 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024. GDP – estimates the agency – will grow by 1.2% this year, in a marked slowdown compared to +2.1% in 2022, to then stop at +0.5% in 2024. A picture which also includes the increase in interest rates by the Fed in September, which for Fitch is practically taken for granted.

The agency expects the US to have debt at 112.9% of GDP in 2023, above pre-pandemic levels and the average of 39.3% for countries with an ‘AAA’ rating. “High interest rates and rising debt will take their toll over the next decade.” And to this must be added the expected increase in spending following the aging of the population and in the absence of a reform.

And those of the Biden administration

The White House “strongly disagrees with Fitch’s decision,” the spokeswoman said Karine Jean-Pierrenoting that the downgrade “defies reality at a time when President Biden has achieved the strongest recovery of any major economy.”

“It is clear that Republican extremism is a continuing threat to our economy,” the White House adds.

Words that echo those of a long note released by Treasury Secretary Yellen: “The change to Fitch Ratings announced today is arbitrary and based on outdated data. Fitch’s quantitative rating model declined significantly between 2018 and 2020, yet Fitch is announcing its change now, despite the progress we see in many of the indicators Fitch relies on for its decision.Many of these measures, including those related to governance, have shown improvement over the course of this administration, with the passing of bipartisan legislation to address the debt limit, invest in infrastructure, and make other investments in America’s competitiveness.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

“Fitch’s decision doesn’t change what Americans, investors, and people around the world already know: that Treasuries remain the world‘s foremost safe and liquid asset, and that the U.S. economy is fundamentally strong,” he said. Yellen.

And again: “In recent years, the United States has undergone a historically rapid economic recovery from a deep recession. Today the unemployment rate is close to historic lows, inflation has dropped significantly since last summer and the GDP report last week shows that the US economy continues to grow. The US economy remains the largest and most dynamic economy in the world, with the deepest and most liquid financial markets in the world. To build on this, President Biden and I are we are focused on making critical investments in our country’s core economic strength and manufacturing capacity.”

“President Biden and I are committed to fiscal sustainability. The most recent debt-limit legislation included more than $1 trillion in deficit reduction and improved our fiscal trajectory. Looking ahead, President Biden presented a budget that would reduce the deficit by $2.6 trillion over the next decade through a balanced approach that would support long-term investment,” concludes Yellen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

