Fitch cuts US credit rating to “AA+”. Yellen: Arbitrary downgrade and obsolete. White House: cutting challenges reality

NEW YORK. Rating agency Fitch has cut the US long-term credit rating from ‘AAA’ to ‘AA+’ due to expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, the agency said in a statement. The outlook is stable. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen criticizes the agency for the downgrade, describing it as “arbitrary” and “obsolete”.

“The Fitch Ratings change announced today is arbitrary and based on outdated data. Fitch’s quantitative rating model declined significantly between 2018 and 2020, yet Fitch is announcing its change now, despite the progress we see in many of the indicators Fitch relies on for its decision making – he writes – Many of these Measures, including those related to governance, have shown improvement during this administration, with the passage of bipartisan legislation to address the debt ceiling, invest in infrastructure and make other investments in America’s competitiveness.

The White House also “deeply disagrees with Fitch’s decision”. This was stated by spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, underlining that the downgrade “challenges reality at a time when President Biden” has pushed the fastest recovery among the major economies. “It is clear that Republican extremism is a continuing threat to our economy,” adds the White House.

