Fitch Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating: Insights from Senior Investors and Former Officials

Fitch Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating: U.S. Senior Investors and Former Officials Say Decision Is Reasonable

On August 1, the international rating agency Fitch downgraded the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating of the United States from AAA to AA+. This downgrade marks the second time in the history of the United States that its credit rating has been downgraded. However, senior investors and former officials believe that Fitch’s decision is reasonable given the data and the U.S. government’s failure to effectively address the debt problem for an extended period of time.

Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group, one of the world‘s largest asset management companies, pointed out that the data supports Fitch’s rating decision. He highlighted that since the international financial crisis, U.S. debt has exploded, reflecting a lack of fiscal discipline and resulting in a substantial deficit.

Richard Francis, Fitch Sovereign Rating Senior Director, reiterated that Fitch has valid reasons for downgrading the U.S. rating. The U.S. government’s debt currently stands at 113% of GDP, and this ratio continues to rise. Additionally, the political polarization in the country, intensified partisanship, and repeated political gridlock surrounding the debt ceiling were cited as the main reasons for the downgrade. Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former director of the Congressional Budget Office, agrees with this assessment.

Holtz-Eakin, who is also the Chairman of the American Action Forum, emphasized the absence of plans for the country’s fiscal future by the U.S. government. He stated that America has been facing a significant problem for a long time, and rather than addressing it, they have been avoiding it. According to Holtz-Eakin, this lack of action is a key reason why Fitch decided to downgrade the U.S. credit rating. He further criticized lawmakers for still arguing over irrelevant aspects of the federal budget.

The downgrade by Fitch raises concerns about the financial stability of the United States and its ability to effectively manage its growing debt. It serves as a reminder that urgent action is needed to address the country’s fiscal health.

Disclaimer: This article is a summary of the original news article sourced from "Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers" or "Xinhua Newspaper Network."

