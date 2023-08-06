Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating Amid Growing Fiscal Deficit and Debt Problems

Title: Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating Amid Debt Concerns, Experts Warn of Economic Consequences

Subtitle: Failure to Address Growing Fiscal Deficit Raises Concerns about Economic Slowdown

The United States has recently been downgraded by international rating agency Fitch from AAA to AA+ for its long-term foreign currency issuer default rating. This downgrade has raised concerns among US economic experts, who claim that the federal government has not adequately addressed the growing fiscal deficit and the mounting debt crisis, potentially hindering economic growth.

Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Research Center, expressed his worries regarding the increasing US government debt, stating that it may ultimately lead to higher borrowing costs and jeopardize economic growth. As a larger portion of federal tax revenue will be directed towards paying off the interest on the debt, available funds for social welfare programs and economic stimulus initiatives may diminish, potentially impeding long-term economic progress.

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, emphasized that the financial impact resulting from the credit rating downgrade could be long-lasting. High borrowing costs for consumers, stretching from credit cards and mortgages to automobile loans, and reduced investor confidence in the US’s ability to repay its debt, are some of the potential consequences if the government fails to implement policies aimed at addressing long-term debt.

Jeffrey Smith, a professor at Arizona State University’s Business School, warned that Fitch’s downgrade of the US credit rating may only be the beginning. With the US debt burden being insurmountable through taxation alone, the risk of a debt default remains high, posing a serious threat to the US economy.

The Voice of America radio website remarked on the lack of substantial measures taken by both parties in the US to tackle the surging government debt. Currently standing at 113% of GDP, the US government’s debt is at its highest level since the end of World War II, and this ratio continues to rise steadily.

Desmond Rahman, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, believes that Fitch’s credit rating downgrade serves as a “warning” to US policymakers, urging them to address the fiscal deficit with utmost seriousness. Furthermore, Rahman highlights the potential negative impact of the downgrade on the US and global economies. Chronic budget imbalances may lead overseas investors to think twice before investing in a government that appears incapable and unwilling to restore fiscal balance.

Experts agree that urgent actions are required to address the growing fiscal deficit and the mounting national debt. Failure to do so may result in adverse economic consequences such as higher borrowing costs for consumers, diminished investor confidence, and potential long-term damage to the US economy.

