Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating and Signals Unsustainable Debt Crisis

Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating, Highlighting Unsustainable Debt Growth

Xinhua News Agency, Washington – In a significant development, Fitch Ratings, the international credit rating agency, has downgraded the US long-term foreign currency issuer default rating from AAA to AA+. This move has raised concerns over the sustainability of the US debt and questioned its government’s fiscal management capabilities.

According to Fitch, the downgrade is primarily due to the high and increasing debt burden of the US government, with the financial situation expected to deteriorate further in the next three years. The agency cited the repeated debt-ceiling political deadlocks and delayed resolutions as factors eroding people’s confidence in the US’s ability to manage its finances.

The US stock futures opened lower following the downgrade, with Dow futures dropping approximately 100 points. US Treasury Secretary Yellen responded by expressing her strong disagreement with Fitch’s decision.

Maya McGuinias, the chair of the Federal Budget Accountability Committee, an independent US research institute, emphasized that the downgrade should serve as a wake-up call for the US to regain fiscal and political order. She stated, “The US faces significant fiscal challenges with high national debt, rapidly rising deficits, and interest costs eating into increasing amounts of fiscal revenue.”

The US government’s fiscal deficit for the first nine months of this fiscal year (October 2022 to June 2023) reached around $1.4 trillion, nearly three times that of the same period last year, according to data from the US Department of the Treasury. The current US public debt stands at over $32.6 trillion, equivalent to nearly $100,000 of debt for each American. These figures indicate that the US debt has surpassed previous forecasts by nine years, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luke Tilley, the chief economist at Wilmington Trust in the US, pointed out that while banks and investors are unlikely to abruptly abandon US Treasuries as a safe-haven asset, such rating downgrades gradually erode global financial market confidence in the creditworthiness of the US government.

Michael Peterson, CEO of the Peter Peterson Foundation, highlighted that the continuous accumulation of federal government debt results from repeated fiscal irresponsibility by both the Democratic and Republican parties in Congress. He emphasized that unsustainable fiscal expenditures predating the pandemic have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.

The rising interest costs associated with the increasing debt burden pose a significant challenge. Peterson explained that these costs hinder economic development as they divert essential public investments that could otherwise fuel future economic growth.

Fitch predicts that the US government’s debt-to-GDP ratio will rise to 118.4% by 2025, much higher than the pre-pandemic level of about 100%. In comparison, the median debt-to-GDP ratio for AAA-rated countries is 39.3%, while AA-rated countries have a ratio of 44.7%.

Moreover, Fitch’s long-term forecast suggests that the US government’s debt-to-GDP ratio will continue to rise, making its fiscal position vulnerable to future economic shocks. The agency also predicts a “moderate recession” in the US economy in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, citing tightening credit conditions, weaker business investment, and slower consumption as contributing factors. It forecasts a decline in the real GDP growth rate from 2.1% in 2022 to 1.2% this year, with a growth rate of only 0.5% projected for 2024.

The Fitch downgrade serves as a reminder of the urgent need for the US to address its fiscal challenges and restore confidence in its fiscal management capabilities.

