Fitch Downgrades US Debt Rating: Implications for Investors and Economy

Title: US Credit Rating Downgraded by Fitch, Reflecting Growing Fiscal Deterioration

Subtitle: Failing governance and mounting debt contribute to downgrade decision

The United States credit rating has been downgraded by renowned rating agency Fitch from AAA to AA+. This downgrade signifies a decrease in the nation’s solvency and highlights concerns over its growing fiscal troubles.

Fitch’s decision was supported by compelling arguments, even though other agencies such as Moody’s did not endorse it. Richard Francis, the head of Fitch for the Americas, voiced his concerns about the inability of both Republican and Democratic governments to find lasting solutions to the rising fiscal issues in the United States. He emphasized the constant deterioration in governance exhibited over the past few decades, exemplified by the ongoing challenges in resolving the debt ceiling issue. Francis also expressed apprehension about the country’s budget situation, which shows no signs of improvement and predicts significant and persistent deficits in the upcoming years.

This downgrade holds significant implications, despite the Joe Biden administration’s denial of its impact. Wall Street experienced a decline in the two sessions following Fitch’s announcement, breaking a streak of positive market closings. Analysts claimed that the New York Stock Exchange had been due for a correction, downplaying the issue. However, the downgrade reverberates among investors, particularly foreign ones.

On August 2, major Wall Street indices witnessed a decline, with the Dow Jones industrial dropping by 0.98%, the Nasdaq technology plummeting by -2.17%, and the S&P 500, representing the largest 500 companies, falling by -1.38%. The announcement led to increased risk, causing Treasury rates to rise and negatively impacting stocks, especially large-cap technology shares. Companies like Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon saw significant declines in their stock prices.

The downgrade by Fitch increases the risk associated with loans and subsequently raises interest rates. This decrease in confidence slows down capital flow and affects those interested in investing in the country’s economy. The Federal Reserve had to implement several interest rate hikes due to this risk, with only a pause in June. The ten-year Treasury yield rose to 4.07% on August 2, further impacting the stock market.

Despite criticism from the White House, Fitch justified its decision by highlighting the deterioration of governance in the United States. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen deemed the downgrade “unjustified” and claimed that it does not align with the current strength of the country’s economy. However, the data reveals a different reality. The US has experienced record-breaking inflation in the last five decades, reaching 9.1% in June 2022. There is also an unrecognized mortgage crisis, a prolonged period of manufacturing activity contraction, and a growing trade deficit of $948.1 billion in 2022.

With a debt approaching $32 trillion, ongoing conflicts, and increasing dependence on foreign financing, the United States finds itself in one of its worst economic situations in years. The elimination of energy independence and the subsequent reliance on global oil prices further add to the nation’s economic challenges.

Fitch had previously warned in May that it may downgrade the US credit rating if the country raised its debt limit to avoid default. Factors contributing to the downgrade include a growing debt burden, lack of a medium-term fiscal framework, and a complex budget process compared to other countries.

Although the Biden administration denies the impact of the downgrade, financial markets and investors are taking notice. This downgrade serves as a crucial reminder of the urgent need to address the nation’s fiscal challenges and instill confidence in its economic future.

