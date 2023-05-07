Fitch: Pension reform in France: Financial investors don’t like protests

Demonstration against the pension reform in Paris. Photo: Mathieu Pattier/AP/dpa

A government’s financial strength is not measured solely by the tax revenues or the economic output over which it commands. What is decisive for modern financial politicians is the creditworthiness of their country – i.e. to what extent and at what cost it can go into debt. There are separate instances for assessing government borrowing capacity: the rating agencies. And they are currently giving France lower marks. Because the government in Paris is not succeeding in making savings on the population and at the same time pacifying them.

In Germany in particular, the ideal of a debt-free national budget is repeatedly propagated. In fact, however, modern states are dependent on debt: to absorb economic crises, to fight pandemics, for rearmament or in the race to dominate markets such as digitization or climate protection technology. In the competition between locations, access to credit is of central importance. This is currently being demonstrated by the US government, whose armaments and industrial policies will cause national debt to increase by hundreds of billions of dollars in the next few years. At the other end of the scale are currently countries like Sri Lanka, which show that countries do not go bankrupt because they have too much debt, but because they can no longer get new loans from investors.

Creditors and sources of credit for governments are the “financial markets,” that is, banks, asset managers, and mutual funds that invest the world‘s money to grow it. On their behalf, the rating agencies S&P, Moody’s and Fitch examine the suitability of the countries as debtors and investments. The creditworthiness of governments depends on the judgment of these agencies, whether they can still get loans and how much interest they have to pay for them. Many factors are taken into account in this examination: prospects for economic growth and debt, for investments, social spending and interest payments.

The population also plays an important role in this examination, i.e. their level of education, their state of health and the degree of poverty – the latter is considered a threat to social peace, which is a key location factor from the investors’ point of view. In the case of France, a rating agency now rates this location factor as insufficient. A week ago, Fitch downgraded the French Republic’s credit rating by one notch – from AA to AA- on Fitch’s rating scale.

The rating agency justified the step on the one hand with the high level of debt: the global financial crisis and then the corona crisis France’s national debt has risen from 69 to 112 percent of economic output since 2008. For comparison: Germany’s debt ratio was recently 66 percent. Fitch praises President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, which is the subject of massive protests in France. “In the medium to long term, the reform will generate savings of 17.7 billion euros or 0.6 percent of economic output by 2030,” writes the rating agency. However, these savings would come slowly and late.

The »social unrest«, which is likely to strengthen the opposition, also has a negative effect on Fitch’s verdict. “Political gridlock and – at times violent – social movements pose a risk to Macron’s reform agenda and could lead to more expansionary fiscal policy,” the agency said. In addition, notes DZ Bank, the protests are likely to “complicate the implementation of future reforms such as the planned labor market reform.”

France is therefore now regarded as slightly less creditworthy and, with its new rating, is now on a par with Ireland, the Czech Republic and Great Britain, which are struggling with the consequences of Brexit. According to DZ Bank, “We are now looking forward to June 2 with particular excitement.” Because then the rating agency S&P will decide on France’s creditworthiness.