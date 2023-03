Fitch Ratings’ estimates of Italian growth in 2023 have been revised upwards thanks to the partial improvement in the situation on energy prices and growth prospects in the Eurozone and globally.

In a report released today, the rating agency indicated growth of 0.5% for the current 2023 compared to the -0.1% contraction in December. On the other hand, the estimates for 2024 have been reduced to +1.3% compared to the previous +1.5%.