Fitch: “The Swiss choice on AT1s does not change the rules”

(Teleborsa) – The complete devaluation by the Swiss authorities of the Additional Tier 1 (AT1) subordinated bonds Of Swiss credit is not considered by Fitch Ratings as a global crisis management model for troubled banks, but will strengthen the technical control of the contractual terms of existing hybrid bonds and could lead to higher prices adjusted for risk and lower emissions.

This can be read in an analysis on the issue by the rating agency, after the complete cancellation of all the AT1 bonds of the Swiss bank for an amount equal to approximately 16 billion francs. Yesterday, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) defended its actions, explaining that the full reset was stipulated in the contract in the event of a triggering event.

The cause

AT1s are indeed designed to be converted into equity or written down in accordance with their contractual terms if banks’ capital levels fall below the levels required to absorb losses or in a resolution scenario. It was envisaged that AT1 instruments issued by Credit Suisse could be fully written down in a “Viability Event”, in particular in the event of a granting of extraordinary government support.

As extraordinary liquidity-supporting loans were granted by the authorities on 19 March, FINMA assumed that this was the case verified the “Viability Event”.

The comment

“The actions of the Swiss authorities demonstrate that regulatory intervention can be rapid and that authorities’ crisis management tools can expand if a bank is deemed systemicto,” says Fitch Ratings. Following FINMA’s actions, authorities in the EU, UK, Canada, Hong Kong and Singapore stressed that they would instead join the conventional hierarchy of creditors and impose losses first and entirely on principal and then pass to subordinated creditors.

According to Fitch Ratings, the $250 billion AT1 market “remains important for banks’ qualified capital, especially to meet the leverage ratio.” Western European banks are more reliant on hybrid debt than in North America, where AT1 contingent convertible capital instruments are not eligible as Tier 1 capital for US banks.