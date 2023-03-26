Fitness influencer eats dog food because it is rich in protein, then reviews it. Comments: “Add us a banana”, “Hot sauce is fine”

Henry Clarisey is a 21-year-old boy who loves going to the gym and is keen to increase his muscle mass. A video of him reached nearly 3 million people on TikTok because he decided to eat dog food. The reason? It is high in protein. Clarisey told BuzzFeed News (taken from www.ilfattoquotidiano.it) about her gimmick and what her taste was like: “The dog food tasted extremely dry. I needed so much water after eating it. It tasted like little bits of dirt and I definitely don’t think it was worth it. Even though it contains a lot of protein, I prefer steak or protein powder.”

The rather disturbing thing is that right on TikTok, among the 3600 comments on the video, there are those who seem to have a certain familiarity with the food of our four-legged friends: “Put a banana in it and you will destroy the other flavours”, “I I usually add water”. “Put some hot sauce on it”, “You are not doing it for the taste brother, go ahead”. Impossible to say if they are jokes or ideas of those who have really tried. The concern, however, remains.

