Fitness startup Egym is now worth half a billion euros

Despite the existential difficulties, Egym was able to remain stable during the corona pandemic and has adjusted its offer. Business is going so well that investors are now providing fresh money.

Anyone who regularly goes to fitness studios may have already used them: the heavy sports equipment that can be controlled via app and that automatically adjusts to its user after logging in. In many cases these are made by Egym. The Munich startup has been on the market since 2010 and is extremely successful. According to Egym, it makes three-digit million sales. Despite existential hardships during the corona pandemic, the company was able to remain stable and is now benefiting from the recovery in the fitness industry.

The company around founder and CEO Philipp Rösch-Schlanderer has closed a new round of financing. New and old investors are providing up to 207 million euros, like this Handelsblatt reports. The US investor Affinity Partners is a newcomer, the former financiers Mayfair Equity Partners and Bayern Kapital also participated. 107 million euros should flow immediately, another 100 million on demand. According to the Handelsblatt, Egym is now valued at around 600 million euros.

New fitness offer becomes a sales driver

Investors were apparently impressed by the latest business development. Egym has adjusted its business model as a result of the corona pandemic and is now mainly focusing on company fitness. By taking over the French competitor Gymlib, the start-up wants to become the European market leader in this segment. Egym concludes contracts with companies and offers their employees free entry to thousands of studios in Germany. The offer already contributed half of the turnover in 2022, as CEO Schlanderer said to the start-up scene.

The cooperation is attractive for fitness studios because it allows them to gain new customers. Egym’s customers include startups such as Personio and Alasco, but also corporations such as Allianz and MTU. Egym plans to use the invested capital for further investments and possible acquisitions. In the long term, the company is aiming for an IPO.

