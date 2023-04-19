Fitness studios are getting more expensive – big price comparison

10
Fitness studios are increasing the price of their annual subscriptions by up to 10 percent – the big tariff comparison
Steeling the muscles is getting more expensive. Numerous fitness chains are currently increasing their subscription rates – for several reasons.
Discounts here, discounts there, discounts everywhere: “Normally, many fitness studios would advertise special prices now,” says Claude Ammann, President of the Swiss Fitness and Health Center Association (SFGV). This represents around 420 out of a total of around 1100 providers in Germany, mostly independent individual companies. “But there is currently little evidence of the usual bargain craze.”
