Fitness studios are getting more expensive – big price comparison

Fitness studios are increasing the price of their annual subscriptions by up to 10 percent – the big tariff comparison Steeling the muscles is getting more expensive. Numerous fitness chains are currently increasing their subscription rates – for several reasons.

According to the industry association SFGV, around 15 percent of all fitness studios have already increased their subscription prices. And there will be more. Image: Martin Brent / zvg

Discounts here, discounts there, discounts everywhere: “Normally, many fitness studios would advertise special prices now,” says Claude Ammann, President of the Swiss Fitness and Health Center Association (SFGV). This represents around 420 out of a total of around 1100 providers in Germany, mostly independent individual companies. “But there is currently little evidence of the usual bargain craze.”