On July 30, Liang Tao, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said at the “2022 Qingdao China Wealth Forum” that since last year, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has officially launched the pilot program of pension wealth management products. Currently, 231,000 investors have subscribed for more than 60 billion yuan in pension wealth management products. , the overall start is good and the progress is smooth. The next step will be based on a full summary and evaluation to further expand the scope of the pilot in due course.

On July 29, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People’s Bank of China jointly issued the “Notice on Carrying out the Pilot Program of Specific Pension Savings” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”). clear Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and Construction Bank The four major banks will start from 20 November 2022 in Hefei, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Xi’an and Qingdao Carry out a pilot program of specific pension savings for a period of one year. Depositors can deposit a maximum of 500,000 yuan in the principal of specific retirement savings products in a single pilot bank.

Screenshot source: China Banking Regulatory Commission website

Four Elements and Five Cities Launched the Pilot Program of Pension Savings

The interest rate is slightly higher than the 5-year fixed deposit of the big bank

According to the Voice of Securities Daily, on July 29, according to the official website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, recently, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People’s Bank of“Notice on Carrying out the Pilot Program of Specific Pension Savings”(hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”), to launch a pilot program for specific retirement savings.

The “Notice” clarifies that in the pilot phase, the total scale of the specific pension savings business of a single pilot bank is limited to less than 10 billion yuan.According to the Notice, certain retirement savings products include: There are three types of lump-sum and lump-sum withdrawal, partial deposit and lump-sum withdrawal, and lump-sum deposit and lump-sum withdrawal. The product term is divided into four grades: 5 years, 10 years, 15 years and 20 years. The product interest rate is slightly higher than that of the listed five-year time deposits of large banks interest rate.

Taking ICBC as an example, the 3-year and 5-year lump sum deposit and withdrawal rates are both listed at 2.75%; fixed deposit products only have a 3-year term—the deposit starts at RMB 50, and the interest rate is 2.75%; the deposit starts at RMB 5,000, and the interest rate is is 3.15%. In addition, ICBC’s large-denomination certificates of deposit also only have a 3-year term, starting from 300,000 yuan, with an annual interest rate of 3.25%, and the threshold for some specific customers can be reduced to 200,000 yuan.

In this regard, Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union Finance, said, From the perspective of the product itself, the specific retirement savings product launched this time has a longer term and a relatively moderate interest rate. It is suitable for groups with low risk appetite, low liquidity requirements, and the pursuit of fixed income, which is more in line with residents’ long-term pension needs.

Image source: Photo Network 501134102

In addition, pilot banks should strictly follow“Voluntary deposits, free withdrawals, interest-bearing deposits, and confidentiality for depositors”principles, and conduct business openly, fairly and impartially. Implement relevant requirements for savings business and personal account management, handle specific pension savings business in compliance with laws and regulations, and shall not illegally absorb or falsely increase deposits. Pilot banks shall do a good job in risk management of specific pension savings businesses, fully assess risks and formulate risk disposal plans to effectively prevent and control risks. Do a good job in product promotion and consumer education, improve the territorial management and the consumer complaint handling mechanism with tiered responsibility, continuously improve service levels, and safeguard consumers’ legitimate rights and interests.

The pilot of pension wealth management products may be expanded

According to a report from Every Jing.com, regarding pension wealth management products, on September 10, 2021, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a“Notice on Launching the Pilot Program of Pension Wealth Management Products”, select “four institutions in four places” for pilot projects, that is, ICBC Wealth Management in Wuhan and Chengdu, CCB Wealth Management and CMB Wealth Management in Shenzhen, and Everbright Wealth Management in Qingdao to carry out pilot wealth management products for the elderly. The pilot start time is September 15, 2021, and the pilot period is one year. During the pilot phase, the total amount of funds raised by a single pilot institution for pension wealth management products is limited to RMB 10 billion.

On March 1, 2022, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission once again issued the “Notice on Expanding the Pilot Scope of Pension Wealth Management Products”. The pilot areas of pension wealth management products have been expanded to ten cities including Beijing, Shenyang, Changchun, Shanghai, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Chengdu, Qingdao and Shenzhen. The pilot institutions of pension wealth management products are expanded toICBC Wealth Management, CCB Wealth Management, Bank of Communications Wealth Management, Bank of China Wealth Management, Agricultural Bank of China Wealth Management, China Post Wealth Management, Everbright Wealth Management, China Merchants Bank Wealth Management, Xingyin Bank Wealth ManagementandCNCB Wealth ManagementTen wealth management companies. For the 4 wealth management companies that have launched the pilot program, the upper limit of the total amount of funds raised by a single institution’s pension wealth management products has been raised from 10 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan; for the 6 new wealth management companies, the single institution pension wealth management products raised funds. The upper limit of the total scale is RMB 10 billion.

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” inquired about the information of China Wealth Management Network and found that, As of July 30, the first batch of four pension wealth management pilot institutions had issued a total of 31 pension wealth management products across the country. In terms of product types, the pension wealth management products of ICBC Wealth Management, CCB Wealth Management, and CMB Wealth Management are all fixed-income types, and the pension wealth management products issued by Everbright Wealth Management are mixed. From the perspective of product term, most pension wealth management terms are closed-end with a term of more than three years. In addition, BlackRock CCB Wealth Management also issued a mixed ten-year closed-end pension wealth management product.

In order to regulate the development of pension wealth management and other products, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission also issued the “Notice on Regulating and Promoting the Development of Commercial Pension Finance Business” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”), which stipulates in principle the business rules of commercial pension finance, and proposes the establishment of diversified development. Support banking and insurance institutions to carry out personal pension business, and advocate banking and insurance institutions to steadily promote the development of commercial pension finance.

Experts suggest giving more fiscal and tax policy support

According to Securities Daily, in May this year, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a“Notice on Regulating and Promoting the Development of Commercial Pension Finance Business”, to make principled provisions on the business rules of commercial pension finance.Among them, it is mentioned that bank wealth management, savings deposits, commercial endowment insurance and other financial products that meet the requirements of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission are safe, mature and stable in operation, with standardized targets, and focus on long-term value preservation to meet the preferences of different investors. It can be included in the scope of personal pension investment and enjoy the preferential tax policies stipulated by the state.

Image source: Photo Network 500320040

Regarding the development of the pension savings business, Dong Ximiao suggested that the finance, taxation and other departments and financial management departments can adopt more supportive policies in terms of fiscal taxation and product access. For retirement savings deposits, it is recommended to implement different policies on interest tax collection, so as to encourage more people to better meet the needs of retirement by choosing retirement financial products. The national level can formulate long-term plans for the development of pension finance, improve relevant institutional arrangements, clarify the positioning of pension financial products such as exclusive wealth management, insurance, funds, trusts, etc., and encourage various financial institutions to launch financial products suitable for the elderly, effectively supporting the third pillar of pension security. Play a role.

“On the one hand, specific retirement savings products have interest rate advantages, and on the other hand, they may enjoy interest tax concessions in the future. At present, the specific design details of this product are yet to be released, but incentive mechanisms such as fiscal and tax policies are of great significance to the development of this product.” Wuhan Technology Dong Dengxin, director of the University’s Institute of Finance and Securities, said.

At the same time, people from major banks also told reporters that, as commercial pension finance business, commercial pension insurance, pension wealth management and pension funds are obviously different from pension savings. The former can increase income by allocating equity assets and alternative assets. In order to stabilize interest margins, banks are more inclined to increase the proportion of demand deposits or time deposits with a maturity of less than 3 years to reduce the cost of liabilities.

Since the beginning of this year, as the third pillar of the three-pillar system of pension insurance, the commercial pension finance business has developed rapidly.followingPension wealth management pilot, individual pension accountback,retirement savingsThe launch will further enrich the development of various types of commercial pension financial services, ranging from insurance, public offering asset management products to bank deposits.

Edit|Wang Yuelong Du Hengfeng

proofreading |Duan Lian

The daily economic news is integrated from every Jingwang (reporter Yuan Yuan), the voice of securities times and securities daily



