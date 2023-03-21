IIn a joint letter, the agriculture ministers of the states of Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein and Saxony-Anhalt accuse Cem Özdemir of risking an uncontrollable decline in agricultural livestock farming. “It is with great concern that we note an accelerated decline in agricultural livestock farming in Germany,” says the letter, which is available to WELT. Especially in the pig sector, this has reached a dangerous level. It is feared that more companies will close or move away – and at the same time meat will be imported from poorer conditions.